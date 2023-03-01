Kapelle ensemble to perform at Trinity Lutheran Church

Choir is known for its exceptional performances worldwide

– The Kapelle of Concordia University Chicago is set to perform their West Coast Spring Tour concert entitled “In Mercy, Lord” at Trinity Lutheran Church & School in Paso Robles on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. The concert will highlight works by renowned composers such as Bach, Persichetti, Schütz, Mendelssohn, Coleman, and Rutter, as well as works by composers from Concordia University Chicago such as Thomas Gieschen, Richard Hillert, and Jonathan Kohrs.

Under the direction of Charles P. Brown, the Kapelle is known for its exceptional choral performances and has traveled to numerous locations around the world, including Argentina, Chile, Canada, France, Poland, and Russia. Their most recent performances were in Scotland and England in 2019. Admission to the concert is free, and it is open to the public.

Trinity Lutheran Church & School is located at 940 Creston Road in Paso Robles.

For more information about The Kapelle’s upcoming tour, see: cuchicago.edu/academics/colleges/college-of-arts/music/music-ensembles/kapelle/tours/.

