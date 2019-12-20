Paso Robles News|Friday, December 20, 2019
Home » Top Stories » KCBX: North SLO county groundwater management plan goes to state
KCBX: North SLO county groundwater management plan goes to state 

Posted: 6:24 am, December 20, 2019 by News Staff
Paso-Robles-Ground-Water-Basin

Paso Robles groundwater basin.

–San Luis Obispo County officials adopted a management plan for a portion of the county’s groundwater Tuesday. It’s a plan required under California’s 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act—or SGMA—a law that, for the first time in California’s history, placed rules on the use of groundwater, which supplies up to two-thirds of the state’s fresh water, according to a story by KCBX.

The Paso Robles subbasin is one of the state’s most depleted underground water sources, after decades of overuse and mismanagement. Under SGMA, new local governmental groups called Groundwater Sustainability Agencies—or GSAs—must come up with management plans for their local groundwater basins and submit those for state approval.

View the full story here.

