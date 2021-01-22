Paso Robles News|Friday, January 22, 2021
Posted: 6:35 am, January 22, 2021 by News Staff

'Keep it Local' Paso Robles gift cards now available –The City of Paso Robles’ “Keep It Local” gift card program is now in full swing. Over 50 local businesses are participating in the campaign offering 20-percent discounts on full-value gift cards and certificates for a wide range of goods and services.

“We were very pleased with the rapid response from local businesses to participate in this program, and sales of the discounted gift cards have already started to roll in,” said Economic Development Manager for the City of Paso Robles Paul Sloan.

The Paso Robles “Keep it Local” gift card program is designed to generate sales revenue for local businesses and save residents money on local goods and services.

The program funds incentives for locals to buy full-value gift cards or certificates from Paso Robles businesses at a 20-percent discount and the city will fund the difference up to $1,000 per business, equating to $5,000 in sales revenue per business, thereby leveraging limited city funds to achieve a larger positive impact for local businesses.

The discounted gift card program will continue until the allocated funds are disbursed, so Paso residents looking to take advantage of these special deals are strongly encouraged to act quickly while the offers are still available.

Participating businesses can be found listed at www.prcity.com/KeepItLocal.



News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.