Kenneth Enney sworn in at school board meeting

Board approves cap decorations for Class of 2023

– Tuesday night, former trustee Kenny Enney rejoined the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees. Trustees Dorian Baker and Lauren McCoy swore in the retired Marine Corps colonel. About 50 Enney supporters cheered after he took the oath of office in the District Office Board Room. Many waved small flags to celebrate his return to the school board.

At the meeting the school board meeting trustees approved a change in policy to allow graduating seniors to decorate their caps on a trial period, starting with the Class of 2023. Following the decision, Paso Robles High School Principal Anthony Overton told seniors, “I ask that you wait to decorate your caps until the school can circulate finalized guidance regarding decoration guidelines and restrictions. This will also include how caps will be screened and approved. Please look for this guidance towards the middle of next week.”

“This privilege will only continue if each future graduating class shows the respect and maturity it took to gain the trust of the Board to allow this opportunity,” he said. “I am confident our Bearcats will make us proud.”

Last year, the previously elected board appointed Kenny Enney to fill a vacant seat on the board. Several people applied for the vacant position. The board interviewed each candidate and selected Enney as trustee.

After he first joined the school board, a school district employee circulated a petition to remove Enney from the school board. A special election was called after some 800 locals signed the petition challenging the appointment of Enney. Enney was removed from the board and the school district scheduled a special election to select a new trustee. The failed effort cost the local school district about $493,000, according to the county.,

Two candidates ran in the election. Angela Hollander received strong backing from the teachers union. But voters elected Kenney Enney by about a 10% margin. Last week, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano certified the election. That led to his return to the school board.

Enney previously served as the Marine commander of Marines studying at the Monterey Defense Language Institute. After he retired from the Marine Corps, he taught college-level classes at Santa Barbara Business College in Santa Maria.

