Kerrigan Jensen named 2023 Miss California Mid-State Fair

First runner-up is Jenna Wilshusen, second runner-up is Natalie Boyd

– The Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant was held the night before opening day at the Mid-State Fair. Kerrigan Jensen was crowned Miss California Mid-State Fair. The first runner-up is Jenna Wilshusen and the second runner-up is Natalie Boyd.

Each contestant competed in the following categories: interview, platform, talent, swimsuit, and evening wear. Each contestant also established a platform of service for the fair.

