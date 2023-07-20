Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 20, 2023
Kerrigan Jensen named 2023 Miss California Mid-State Fair 

Posted: 7:20 am, July 20, 2023 by News Staff
Kerrigan Jensen named 2023 Miss California Mid-State Fair

Photo credit Brittany App.

First runner-up is Jenna Wilshusen, second runner-up is Natalie Boyd

– The Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant was held the night before opening day at the Mid-State Fair. Kerrigan Jensen was crowned Miss California Mid-State Fair. The first runner-up is Jenna Wilshusen and the second runner-up is Natalie Boyd.

Each contestant competed in the following categories: interview, platform, talent, swimsuit, and evening wear. Each contestant also established a platform of service for the fair.

 

Comments

