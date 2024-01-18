Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 18, 2024
Kindergarten registration officially opens Jan. 26 

Posted: 6:44 am, January 18, 2024 by News Staff

Informational meetings scheduled to take place at the Paso Robles High School theater Jan. 25

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has announced the commencement of Kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 school year, starting on Jan. 26.

Informational meetings are scheduled to take place at the Paso Robles High School Performing Arts Theater on Jan. 25. The parent meeting in English is set to begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the parent meeting in Spanish at 6:30 p.m.

Parents can complete the registration process either online at www.pasoschools.org/enrollment, or by picking up paper packets at the PRJUSD district office located at 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Kindergarten registration officially opens on Jan. 26 for all elementary schools within PRJUSD. The registration period encourages parents to register their children between Jan. 26th and Feb. 15th, 2024. It is important to note that late registration may impact a child’s placement.

Registration for students seeking to transfer from another school district of residence into PRJUSD schools will begin on March 1, 2024.

Full-day Kindergarten is available for children turning five years old before Sept. 2, 2024, while half-day Transitional Kindergarten is designated for children turning five on or between Sept. 2, 2024, and June 2, 2025.

The district also offers limited Pre-K services, and interested parties can find information about these options on the website.

Families in Paso Robles interested in enrolling in the Marie Bauer Early Education Center for the 2024-25 school year are advised to download an enrollment packet from the PRJUSD website and submit the required forms at the district office starting Jan. 29, 2024. A parent information night at Marie Bauer is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m.

For further information regarding registration, individuals are encouraged to contact the district office at (805) 769-1000 or visit www.pasoschools.org.

 

 

