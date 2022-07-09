Kindergarten registration now open in Paso Robles
Registration packets available online or at district office
– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is continuing student registration for the 2022-2023 school year. Registration is available online at www.pasoschools.org/Page/1842 or paper packets may be picked up at the PRJUSD district office at 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Registration is currently open for all schools of PRJUSD. Parents are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible.
- Kindergarten is for children who will be five years old before Sept. 2, 2022.
- Transitional kindergarten is for children who will be five years old on or between Sept. 2, 2022, and
Feb. 2, 2023.
- PRJUSD also offers limited preschool services at the Marie Bauer Early Education Center located at 1626 Vine
Street.
Visit the website www.pasoschools.org/Page/1842 or call (805) 769-1000 for additional information
regarding these options.
For additional information regarding kindergarten and other student registrations, contact the district office at (805) 769-1000.