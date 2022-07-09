Kindergarten registration now open in Paso Robles

Registration packets available online or at district office

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is continuing student registration for the 2022-2023 school year. Registration is available online at www.pasoschools.org/Page/1842 or paper packets may be picked up at the PRJUSD district office at 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Registration is currently open for all schools of PRJUSD. Parents are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible.

Kindergarten is for children who will be five years old before Sept. 2, 2022.

Transitional kindergarten is for children who will be five years old on or between Sept. 2, 2022, and

Feb. 2, 2023.

Feb. 2, 2023. PRJUSD also offers limited preschool services at the Marie Bauer Early Education Center located at 1626 Vine

Street.

Visit the website www.pasoschools.org/Page/1842 or call (805) 769-1000 for additional information

regarding these options.

For additional information regarding kindergarten and other student registrations, contact the district office at (805) 769-1000.

