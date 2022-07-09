Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 9, 2022
Kindergarten registration now open in Paso Robles 

Posted: 6:51 am, July 9, 2022 by News Staff

paso robles schools re-opening

Registration packets available online or at district office

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is continuing student registration for the 2022-2023 school year. Registration is available online at www.pasoschools.org/Page/1842 or paper packets may be picked up at the PRJUSD district office at 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Registration is currently open for all schools of PRJUSD. Parents are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible.

  • Kindergarten is for children who will be five years old before Sept. 2, 2022.
  • Transitional kindergarten is for children who will be five years old on or between Sept. 2, 2022, and
    Feb. 2, 2023.
  • PRJUSD also offers limited preschool services at the Marie Bauer Early Education Center located at 1626 Vine
    Street.

 

Visit the website www.pasoschools.org/Page/1842 or call (805) 769-1000 for additional information
regarding these options.

For additional information regarding kindergarten and other student registrations, contact the district office at (805) 769-1000.

Comments

