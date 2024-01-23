Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 23, 2024
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Koe Wetzel set to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre
  • Follow Us!

Koe Wetzel set to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre 

Posted: 6:12 am, January 23, 2024 by News Staff

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Gold-selling singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Koe Wetzel will bring his unique sound to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre stage in Paso Robles, Friday, April 19. He will be joined by special guest Tanner Usrey.

Koe’s music can be described as a “blend of rock and country with touches of hip-hop, rap and punk” – and has received critical acclaim from American Songwriter, Billboard, The Boot, Rolling Stone, and more. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

Koe has notched three RIAA Gold-certified singles, including “Feb. 28, 2016,” “Something To Talk About,” and “Drunk Driving.” Over the past few years, he’s quietly emerged as a powerhouse performer and has graced Pollstar’s “Top Worldwide Tours” back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, moving hundreds of thousands of tickets in the process. In addition to headlining his own Koe Wetzel’s Incredible Music Festival, he has packed arenas, amphitheaters, and ballparks across North America, attracting a devout audience.

Koe’s latest release Hell Paso, is his fourth full-length album and includes breakout tracks, “April Showers” and “Creeps.”

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.