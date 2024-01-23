Koe Wetzel set to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Gold-selling singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Koe Wetzel will bring his unique sound to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre stage in Paso Robles, Friday, April 19. He will be joined by special guest Tanner Usrey.

Koe’s music can be described as a “blend of rock and country with touches of hip-hop, rap and punk” – and has received critical acclaim from American Songwriter, Billboard, The Boot, Rolling Stone, and more. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

Koe has notched three RIAA Gold-certified singles, including “Feb. 28, 2016,” “Something To Talk About,” and “Drunk Driving.” Over the past few years, he’s quietly emerged as a powerhouse performer and has graced Pollstar’s “Top Worldwide Tours” back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, moving hundreds of thousands of tickets in the process. In addition to headlining his own Koe Wetzel’s Incredible Music Festival, he has packed arenas, amphitheaters, and ballparks across North America, attracting a devout audience.

Koe’s latest release Hell Paso, is his fourth full-length album and includes breakout tracks, “April Showers” and “Creeps.”

Share To Social Media