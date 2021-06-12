Kristal Roman Romero named Paso Robles High School’s Valedictorian for 2021

Two lady Bearcats take the titles for top academic scores

–Paso Robles High School graduated the class of 2021 earlier in June. Students Mya Castelli received the title of Salutatorian for the class of 2021 and Kristal Roman Romero was named Valedictorian.

Valedictorian Kristal Roman Romero

Kristal Roman Romero will be furthering her academic career at the University of California, Berkeley, where she plans on double majoring in political science and ethnic studies. She intends to use these degrees to prepare her for a career as a civil rights lawyer.

Roman has spent the last four years tirelessly developing all facets of herself – in the classroom, on the tennis courts, and in her community. Having taken a total of 11 advanced placement classes, including every AP social science class offered, and 7 honors classes, Roman has proven to be a more than capable student. In her three years playing varsity tennis, Roman was named co-captain for two of them, and has also received Most Improved, Coach’s Award, and MVP. She perpetuates the recurring tradition of a bilingual Valedictorian, and has received her Seal of Biliteracy. Her two years spent in the Black Student Union and A.C.T./ Progressive Clubs, and countless hours volunteering for Brynne Kennedy’s congressional campaign have prepared her for a life of advocacy and justice.

She would like to thank her family, close friends, Lainey Callahan, teachers, and coaches for supporting her throughout her high school career and beyond.

Salutatorian Mya Castelli

Mya Castelli will be attending the University of California San Diego in the fall to study Biochemistry. While at PRHS, Castelli completed the Healthcare Career Technical Education pathway, spending the capstone year of the program interning at Twin Cities Community Hospital’s emergency room. Castelli has also competed in healthcare-related Skills USA competitions at both the regional and state level, in the healthcare knowledge bowl and medical terminology. Castelli has spent all four of her years at PRHS competing in sports, including soccer, track and field and cross country, in which she was a Lions club award recipient for two seasons. Over the summers, Castelli has worked at Paso Robles city pools as a lifeguard and swim instructor and has plans to continue in the coming summer. In her free time, Castelli enjoys camping, hiking, and spending time with her family, who she would like to thank for always supporting and encouraging her in everything she has done.

