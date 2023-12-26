Kuwait-deployed soldiers send holiday messages to local loved ones 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 27, 2023
December 26, 2023

Lt. Col. Dan Dow, also SLO County’s district attorney, with Sgt. First Class Christopher Monk from San Miguel.

– The 40th Infantry Division in Kuwait, through its public affairs office, has released a video conveying warm holiday wishes from deployed troops.

The video features a message from Sgt. First Class Christopher Monk, hailing from San Miguel. The father of three, anticipating the arrival of a new baby, expressed, “Happy holidays to my family back at home in San Miguel as well as everyone at Camp Roberts.”

In addition to Sgt. Monk, Lt. Col. Dan Dow, also serving as San Luis Obispo County’s District Attorney, extended greetings in the video. “Shoutout to my family in Templeton, California, and the entire County of San Luis Obispo. We hope that you have a wonderful holiday season,” said Dow, currently deployed to the Middle East as part of the California Army National Guard since September.

Click here to view the full video.

 

