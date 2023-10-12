La Cosecha restaurant reopens with new owners, culinary team

New menu to include popular favorites

– New owners of La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant announced Wednesday that the popular Paso Robles eatery has reopened with new leadership and a new culinary team.

“Like many, we were longtime fans of La Cosecha,” says Matt Carfagnini, who owns the restaurant with his brother Eric Carfagnini. “We’re excited to take La Cosecha’s farm-to-table and locally-sourced tradition to the next level by refreshing the menu with a renewed and modern focus on Spanish and Peruvian-inspired cuisines.”

New general manager Benjamin Meyer will oversee day-to-day operations. Before joining the La Cosecha team, Meyer was a manager at The Restaurant at Justin Winery. The restaurant earned consecutive Michelin Stars in 2022 and 2023, as well as two Michelin Green Stars for sustainability.

Prior to moving to Paso Robles, Meyer managed Acadia and Roka Akor restaurants in Chicago, and helped build Michael Jordan’s personal wine collection.

In addition to Spanish-style tapas, fresh ceviches, and Basque-style pinxtos, the new menu features dishes inspired by Peru’s cultural mash-up of Japanese, Spanish, and West African cuisines, such as Hibachi-style anticuchos cooked over binchōtan charcoal (Japanese white oak). The menu will also feature modern interpretations of La Cosecha’s popular paella specials.

“Paso’s dining scene is one of the hottest on the West Coast,” says Eric Carfagnini. “We’re going to make sure La Cosecha is not just part of this movement, but leading it – all the while still paying homage to the favorites my brother and I first fell in love.”

La Cosecha’s new farm-to-bar cocktail program is seasonally driven, highlights locally-made craft spirits, and includes fresh ingredients from the region’s family farms and farmer’s markets. The revamped wine list will feature Paso’s legends and up-and-comers, and dive deeper into Spanish and Basque offerings.

La Cosecha – which means “the harvest” in Spanish – is now open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, with a special brunch menu on Sunday.

For more information, visit lacosechabr.com.

