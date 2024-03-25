LA Wine Writers welcomes Epoch Estate Wines’ Jordan Fiorentini

– On March 21, 2024, Jordan Fiorentini, V.P. of Winemaking and Vineyards, for Epoch Estate Wines in Paso Robles, presented a lineup of eight wines to the LA Wine Writers at A.O.C. in Brentwood, Calif. Jordan has been head winemaker at Epoch since 2010, leading a talented team that consistently turns out highly regarded, top-scoring wines as recognized by leading wine industry critics.

LA Wine Writers is a Southern California-based group of professional wine writers and educators, holding monthly wine lunches at A.O.C. highlighting (mostly) California wineries. Working in conjunction with Jordan, A.O.C. partners, Sommelier Carolyn Styne and Chef Suzanne Goin crafted a superb four-course wine-paired lunch that perfectly complimented each course’s wine selection.

Upon arrival, guests were handed an aperitif of Epoch’s 2023 Rose and 2022 White Blend. Once assembled, introductions were made, and the wine, food, and fun began. As each course was served, Jordan explained how the wine focused on highlighting the unique diversity of Paso Robles’ terroir, including details on farming, growing, fermenting, and ultimately creating world-class wines.

The duo of wines selected for each course showed off the difference terroir makes with both single varietals and blends.

The lunch menu consisted of:

2021 Sensibility Paderwski Vineyard Grenache and 2021 York Mountain Grenache, served with beets, lentils, charred peppers, sumac, labneh, and walnuts.

2021 Veracity and 2019 Ingenuity (both Rhone blends), alongside maple leaf duck breast, apples, treviso & Pedro Ximenez

2019 Block B Syrah & 2019 York Mountain Syrah, paired with wagyu oxtail, carrot puree, toum, shata & spiced flatbread

2018 Tempranillo, accompanied by three cheeses: sheep, goat, and cow’s milk cheese

Over the years, the LA Wine Writers have welcomed several Paso Robles wineries to their lunches, including Turtle Rock, LAW, TOP, Oso Libre, and Robert Hall. These wine lunches demonstrate how unique, diverse, and special Paso Robles Wine Country is-and the attendees are pleased to “share Paso love” through their writing.

This month’s lunch presentation with Epoch was an “epic” event.

Don Sonderling is a freelance writer covering California’s unique lifestyle of wine and food adventures from Ventura County to Napa Valley and beyond. He may be reached at donsonderling@gmail.com.