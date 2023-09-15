Lake Nacimiento lawsuit advances to hearing stage

– In a legal battle that has been ongoing since 2019, the Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee is gearing up for a court hearing set for Sept. 26, at the California Superior Court of San Luis Obispo County, Paso Robles Branch. The lawsuit, which alleges mismanagement of water releases by Monterey County, has been marked by delays and legal disputes, but it now stands at a juncture.

The NRWMAC, a” committee dedicated to safeguarding the interests of Lake Nacimiento’s recreational users, lakefront property owners, visitors, sports enthusiasts, and local farmers,” initially filed the lawsuit in 2019. They contended that Monterey County’s actions were causing harm to the lake’s water levels, and their lawsuit sought remedies to rectify the situation.

The legal process was marred by disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and encountered numerous legal hurdles. One significant development in the case came when the local San Luis Obispo County judge presiding over the lawsuit sought guidance from the California State Water Resource Control Board on technical matters.

After an extended period, the state report on these technical issues was finalized and submitted to the judge. Both NRWMAC and Monterey County have now filed responses to the court, setting the stage for the upcoming hearing. On Sept. 26, the judge will convene a session in Paso Robles to deliberate on the report’s findings and determine its relevance to the ongoing lawsuit.

The committee has voiced its opinions regarding the report, with some aspects being deemed supportive of their cause, while others are contested. Monterey County, on the other hand, is poised to oppose NRWMAC during the hearing and defend its position. The outcome of this hearing will undoubtedly have significant implications for the future of Lake Nacimiento and its various stakeholders.

The hearing will be held at the California Superior Court of San Luis Obispo County, Paso Robles Branch, located at 901 Park Street, Dept. #2, and starts promptly at 9 a.m.

For individuals seeking more specific information about the hearing or NRWMAC’s position, they can contact an NRWMAC board member at info@nrwmac.org or by phone at (805) 591-4738.

