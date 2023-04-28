Lane closure, traffic delays anticipated today for Cuesta Grade road work

Southbound traffic expected to slow due to lane closure

– Motorists traveling on southbound US 101 down the Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo County are advised to expect delays today due to vegetation control work. According to a Caltrans District 5 Tweet, the work began yesterday and will continue today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One lane is expected to be closed during the work period, with traffic likely to slow down as a result.

Drivers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and allow extra time to reach their destination:

REMINDER: Expect delays on southbound US 101 today from 9 am to 4 pm and tomorrow from 10 am to 3 pm for vegetation control work near the #CuestaGrade. There will be one lane closed during this work. #SanLuisObispoCounty #Hwy101 pic.twitter.com/8sf4wFqXCm — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 27, 2023

