Lane closure, traffic delays anticipated today for Cuesta Grade road work 

Posted: 7:15 am, April 28, 2023 by News Staff

cuesta grade work

Southbound traffic expected to slow due to lane closure

– Motorists traveling on southbound US 101 down the Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo County are advised to expect delays today due to vegetation control work. According to a Caltrans District 5 Tweet, the work began yesterday and will continue today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One lane is expected to be closed during the work period, with traffic likely to slow down as a result.

Drivers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and allow extra time to reach their destination:

 

