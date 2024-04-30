Leadership North County visits Camp Roberts

– The Leadership North County Class #5 recently visited Camp Roberts to learn about the vital function of the base in fulfilling the mission of the California Army National Guard, according to a recent edition of the City of Paso Robles Economic Development Newsletter.

Leadership North County program participants explore economic industries in our region through a series of workshops. Participants meet with and learn from top local and regional innovators, and increase their awareness of issues and needs within the county and our communities.

Applications for the 2024-2025 Leadership Class #6 will be open soon.

