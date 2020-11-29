League of Women Voters say this was a ‘truly amazing election’

Voter turnout was at an all-time high

To the editor,

This was a truly amazing election. The circumstances were challenging indeed, with new ways of voting made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vote-by-Mail ballots and Voter Service Centers in place of traditional polling places. Health and safety precautions and social distancing to protect both the voters and the poll workers. Yet our local election officials, their staffs, the hundreds of volunteers who supported them, and dedicated USPS employees made it all work. Voter turnout was at an all-time high at 88.35-percent and the process went smoothly.

The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County is immensely proud of our elections officials and their staffs and of the community that came out to support them and to vote in unprecedented numbers. They, like their counterparts across our nation, demonstrated the strength and integrity of our democratic system. Good people, doing good work, guarding against impropriety, and protecting our precious right to vote.

Thank you all.

Ann Havlik and Cindy Marie Absey

Co-Presidents

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County

