League of Women Voters to moderate forums for 1st, 3rd and 5th supervisory district races

–The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County will partner with the NAACP San Luis Obispo County to moderate candidate forums for the 1st, 3rd and 5th District Supervisorial candidates on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship, 2201 Lawton Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The forum for the 1st and 5th District candidates will begin at 6:45 pm, following a brief NAACP business meeting. The forum for candidates for the 3rd District seat will begin at 7:45 p.m. The forums will be live-streamed on the internet and available for viewing on the local government channel.

For additional information contact the NAACP San Luis Obispo County (805) 610-3385 or naacpslocty@gmail.com, or the League of Women Voters at (805) 782-4040 or info@lwvslo.org.

Candidate forums are intended to provide the public with an opportunity to learn about the candidates and their views on the issues, according to the organizers. Audience members will be asked to submit questions in writing at the forum and, due to time constraints, not all questions will be asked. Questions should be on the issues and applicable to all candidates. No personal attacks or biased questions will be accepted. Candidate literature and campaign materials will be available after the event but will not be allowed inside the venue to preserve the decorum and neutrality of the forum.

The league says they encourage everyone to register and vote. They say they also want to remind voters that if you have moved since the last time you voted you need to update your voter registration by Feb. 17 in order to vote on March 3.

The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League says they neither support nor oppose political parties or candidates.

For more information contact the League of Women Voters at (805) 782-4040 or by email at info@lwvslo.org or go to the website at www.lwvslo.org.

