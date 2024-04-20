Learn continental knitting at Fiber & Fringe
Continental knitting is a faster and easier method of knitting
– Fiber & Fringe, a textile art non-profit organization, announced this week a new class offering at its recently opened location on 641 Spring Street in Paso Robles.
The class, titled “Continental Knitting for Beginners,” is a two-hour session aimed at teaching the art of continental knitting, a faster and easier method of knitting. Participants will receive knitting needles and yarn of their choice as part of the $40 class fee.
Scheduled for Monday, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., registration for the class is available through www.fiberandfringe.org.
According to the organization’s mission statement, Fiber & Fringe operates as a hub for individuals to donate yarn, fabrics, tools, and equipment, redirecting these materials back into the community while fostering a culture of sustainability.
The organization’s storefront is currently open on Mondays and Wednesdays, as well as by appointment. Details regarding donation requirements can be found on the organization’s website.