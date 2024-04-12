Learn horse photography techniques at upcoming workshop

Sunrise workshop planned at Redwings Horse Sanctuary

– Equine photography enthusiasts are invited to learn from three seasoned photographers during a sunrise workshop on May 18 at Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

Lori Sortino, Deb Hofstetter, and Cathy Wallace, collaborators since 2019, will share their expertise in photographing horses. The trio boasts a portfolio of thousands of equine images, spanning various styles including portraits, action shots, and artistic compositions.

Participants will gain insights into capturing compelling horse images amidst diverse conditions and handling challenges such as backgrounds, lighting, and horse behavior. The workshop will commence at 6 a.m. and conclude at noon at Redwings Horse Sanctuary, located at 6875 Union Rd., in Paso Robles.

Attendees will have the opportunity to photograph the sanctuary’s horses and burros, leveraging the soft morning light for stunning shots. The session will include a light breakfast and guidance on portrait photography using barn shade and natural lighting, as well as post-processing techniques for image enhancement.

Workshop registration options include:

Bronze Workshop Registration: $300

Gold Workshop Registration: $400 (includes Redwings swag such as a t-shirt, hat, and stickers)

Proceeds from the workshop will support Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s mission to alleviate equine suffering through education, outreach, and rescue efforts. While refunds are not available, registrants can transfer their registration to another participant if unable to attend after payment.

Click here to register.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary aims to combat equine suffering through education, outreach, and rescue initiatives. For more information, visit www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org.

Share To Social Media