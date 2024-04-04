Paso Robles News|Thursday, April 4, 2024
Learn how to grow your best garden at upcoming workshop 

Posted: 6:04 am, April 4, 2024 by News Staff

Free workshop will be held at Paso Robles Centennial Park

– The UC Master Gardeners of San Luis Obispo County will host a free community workshop aimed at home gardeners looking to optimize their vegetable garden’s yield.

The workshop, titled “Grow Your Best Vegetable Garden this Year,” is scheduled for Apr. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Paso Robles Centennial Park.

Attendees will delve into the essentials of successful vegetable gardening, focusing on crucial aspects such as soil management, selecting suitable vegetables for their specific growing conditions, and proper watering techniques.

To participate, individuals are required to register at ucanr.edu/sites/mgslo.

