Learn to knit with Meta Jan. 25 at the Paso Robles Library

–Back by popular demand, the January knitting class at the Paso Robles Library will feature instructor Meta Nisbet. On Saturday, Jan. 25, 10:30-12:30 p.m., all the basics will be covered including casting on, knit, purl, and bind off. All supplies will be provided. More experienced knitters are welcome to bring their own projects, so get that half-finished scarf or sweater out of the closet and receive expert advice on how to complete it. Space is limited. Registration is required. For ages 13+.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

