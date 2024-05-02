Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 2, 2024
Learn Tunisian crochet with the Paso Robles library 

Posted: 5:14 am, May 2, 2024 by News Staff

Guest instructor Edith Schneider will guide participants

– Crafting enthusiasts have the opportunity to enhance their skills in Tunisian crochet during the monthly craft series, Crafting with Adults. The registration period for this session runs from May 3 to May 17.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., will take place in the Story Hour Room. Guest instructor Edith Schneider will guide participants through the intricacies of Tunisian crochet, a technique that involves holding multiple loops on a crochet hook, resembling knitting.

The class is designed for crafters ages 16 and above. Interested individuals can secure their spots by registering within the specified period.

 

