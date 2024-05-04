City permanently closing left turn lane from Airport Road onto Highway 46 East

Motorists advised to plan alternate routes when traveling from Airport Road to 46 East

– Beginning Tuesday next week, motorists traveling through the Airport Road and Highway 46 intersection will experience a significant change in traffic patterns as the left turn lane from Airport Road to Eastbound 46 will be permanently closed, according to a press release from the City of Paso Robles.

This infrastructure improvement initiative aims to enhance safety and efficiency at the intersection, the city said. Road construction activities will occur overnight, with specific hours to be determined. During construction, drivers should anticipate delays and exercise caution, as flaggers will be onsite to assist with traffic management.

With the closure of the left turn lane, motorists are advised to plan alternate routes when traveling from Airport Road to 46 East. Recommended alternate routes include Dry Creek to Jardine or Union to Golden Hill. Those heading to the Central Valley can also take Airport Road to Estrella Road to the Highway 46 East onramp near Whitley Gardens.

The construction project is expected to last approximately one week.

