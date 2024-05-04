Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 4, 2024
You are here: Home » Top Stories » City permanently closing left turn lane from Airport Road onto Highway 46 East
  • Follow Us!

City permanently closing left turn lane from Airport Road onto Highway 46 East 

Posted: 7:17 am, May 4, 2024 by News Staff

City council receives update on Highway 46 East overpass projectMotorists advised to plan alternate routes when traveling from Airport Road to 46 East

– Beginning Tuesday next week, motorists traveling through the Airport Road and Highway 46 intersection will experience a significant change in traffic patterns as the left turn lane from Airport Road to Eastbound 46 will be permanently closed, according to a press release from the City of Paso Robles.

This infrastructure improvement initiative aims to enhance safety and efficiency at the intersection, the city said. Road construction activities will occur overnight, with specific hours to be determined. During construction, drivers should anticipate delays and exercise caution, as flaggers will be onsite to assist with traffic management.

With the closure of the left turn lane, motorists are advised to plan alternate routes when traveling from Airport Road to 46 East. Recommended alternate routes include Dry Creek to Jardine or Union to Golden Hill. Those heading to the Central Valley can also take Airport Road to Estrella Road to the Highway 46 East onramp near Whitley Gardens.

The construction project is expected to last approximately one week.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.