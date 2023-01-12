Legal column: Tax relief available for California storm victims

By Teresa J. Rhyne, Esq.

– On January 10, 2023, the IRS announced tax relief for victims of the recent California storms.

California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023, to file federal individual and business tax returns. The time for payment has been extended as well. The relief extends to Federal Tax returns and payments including the following:

Individual tax returns normally due April 18, 2023, are now not due until May 15, 2023. Any payment required is also not due until the extended deadline of May 15th.

Farmers who choose to forgo making estimated payments and would therefore normally file their returns by March 1, now also have until May 15th to file 2022 returns and pay any taxes due.

Business tax returns normally due on March 15 (generally, partnerships), or April 18 (generally, corporations) have until May 15, 2023, to file returns and pay any tax due.

Quarterly estimated taxes normally due on January 17, 2023, are now due on May 15, 2023.

The May 15 deadline also applies to quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on January 31 and April 30, 2023.

Eligible taxpayers will have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts.

The IRS will automatically provide filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. As of January 11, 2023, San Luis Obispo County was included in the amendment to the Emergency Declaration issued by President Biden and thus, taxpayers residing in San Luis Obispo County are automatically granted the tax filing and payment extension.

California’s Franchise Tax Board will grant similar relief (extension of time to file and/or pay) for your California state tax return, but you must request the relief. California’s relief applies statewide regardless of whether the county was included in the Federal Emergency Declaration.

Other Relief Worth Noting:

The California Department of Social Services has a guide that provides information about the types of federal, state, and local disaster assistance services available in California.

As a result of San Luis Obispo County being included in the disaster zone designation for FEMA, qualifying residents are eligible for FEMA grants.

The California Teachers Association (CTA) provides financial assistance to CTA members who suffer significant losses due to natural and other disasters in California.

If in your quest for relief you are told San Luis Obispo County was not included in the Federal Emergency Declaration, please note that while SLO was not included in the original declaration made on January 8, 2023, it was included (along with 13 other counties) in the amendment issued on January 11, 2023.

Other Helpful Information:

Per the Office of the Governor of California:

Californians are reminded to dial 2-1-1 or 3-1-1 to get help or ask questions. If you have a critical emergency, call 911.

Stay informed by signing up for emergency alerts including warnings and evacuation notices. Go to CalAlerts.org to sign up to receive alerts from your county officials.

Download the Caltrans QuickMap app to receive real-time notifications for road closures, emergencies, and other traffic updates. You can download the app here.

You can also view real-time information on anticipated river floodings from NOAA and the National Weather Service.

Stay safe and check on your neighbors!

Teresa J. Rhyne is an attorney practicing in estate planning and trust administration in Riverside and Paso Robles, CA. She is also the #1 New York Times bestselling author of “The Dog Lived (and So Will I)” and “Poppy in The Wild.” You can reach her at Teresa@trlawgroup.net.



