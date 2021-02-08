Legislators ask governor to allow youth sports to resume

–On Monday, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he and a bipartisan coalition of legislators sent Governor Gavin Newsom a letter asking that he allow youth sports to resume.

“Having coached dozens of youth sports teams, I understand how important organized sports are for many of our kids,” said Cunningham. “I am proud to support the #LetThemPlay campaign, and was glad to sign this letter with 32 of my legislative colleagues across the political spectrum. We can safely get our kids back onto the field – it’s time for the Governor to allow youth sports to resume.”

California is one of the few states that has not moved to allow organized youth sports to resume.

Cunningham, a father of four youth athletes and a youth sports coach, is also coauthoring a #LetThemPlay house resolution.

Cunningham represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

