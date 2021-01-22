Legislators ask health secretary for answers on vaccine distribution protocols

–This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) and a bipartisan group of legislators representing rural districts sent a letter to the California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly requesting information about the state’s vaccine distribution protocols.

“Residents in rural counties like the ones we represent are just important as those in Los Angeles,” said Cunningham. “While our counties are being told that they will be receiving miniscule amounts of COVID-19 vaccines for their residents, the administration has propped up at least four large vaccine distribution sites in major population areas and has yet to explain where those doses are coming from.”

“In addition, the administration has not yet answered a simple question posed a week ago: how is the state determining how many doses of vaccine each county receives?”

Download a copy of the letter here. The letter is signed by ten members: Asm. Jordan Cunningham, Asm. Joaquin Arambula, Asm. Vince Fong, Asm. Thurston “Smitty” Smith, Asm. Kelly Seyarto, Asm. James Gallagher, Asm. Frank Bigelow, Asm. Marie Waldron, Asm. Devon Mathis, and Asm, Kevin Kiley.

