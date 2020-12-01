Letter: Another lockdown won’t work because the last one didn’t work

To the editor,

This is what I just sent the governor…

Your policies regarding COVID are not working! Another lockdown won’t work because the last one didn’t work.

It’s time to let us Californians make our own risk assessments and responsibility. You should move the entire state to level Red or even Orange and let us decide what and how much risk we’re willing to take. Yes, you should implore the elderly and most at risk to stay home and ask family, friends, or neighbors to help them get supplies. Yes, until the vaccine is distributed we should mask and distance.

Everyday life is a risk, governor. Something will get every one of us at some point. Look at it this way… We’re all much more likely to die from something that is not COVID. I strongly urge you to lift the ineffective curfew, lift the draconian business closures, and let Californians be themselves.

We aren’t as stupid as you think we are. I do believe you think we are by your drastic and ineffective actions to control us. Free California!

Ron Scott

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor, opinion articles, and editorials are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

