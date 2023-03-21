Letter: Don’t vote for union-endorsed school board candidate

To the editor,

Angela Hollander is running a very clever campaign designed to make voters think she is running as a moderate. She stresses themes of fiscal conservatism, academic proficiency, and safe schools. However, Angela Hollander is running as the union-endorsed candidate and her supporters are progressive liberal extremists who are not going to encourage her to restrain spending or be aggressive about gang activities. She is very likely going to support a woke curriculum that devalues academics in favor of ideology and propaganda.

Angel Hollander is also running on her volunteer activities in the school system. What traditionally qualifies candidates for trustee are an understanding of the mission and vision of the school district, the ability to function as a team member, a history of participation in board meetings, and the ability to run government programs. This especially requires an understanding of accounting and the ability to read, understand and interpret balance sheets and data generated by accounting programs. Prior to running Angela Hollander seems to have no history of participation in school board meetings.

Another interesting point about Hollander is that I have asked her supporters on Facebook to give me an indication of how she will vote on specific issues that can come up on the board. This includes CRT, SEL, Standards-Based Grading, how to handle another pandemic, and various other items. Absolutely no response. Her campaign manager has refused my requests to talk about specific issues. This is very telling.

There is only one candidate who will talk about the issues and provide information about how he will vote on the board. He has already served on the board and has been targeted by the progressives because he refused to give in to transgender ideology and woke policies. He has been active in the issues of parental control and student safety. He took action to safeguard students from harmful websites. He understands the dangers of online behavior.

Kenney Enney has been forthright and honest about where he stands on the issues. He is desperately needed and with his business experience, he can understand district finances.

There is only one candidate running in this special election who is independent, experienced with board issues and is truly representative of the desires of the voters. Kenney Enney truly understands what it takes to make PRJUSD a district of excellence. He will emphasize academics, help control spending and make a safe environment for all students. Please remember to vote for Kenney Enney, the true fiscal conservative who will put parents and students first.

Thanks,

Gary Lehrer

Templeton, Calif.

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.