Letter: Former teacher, coach endorses candidate for school board



To the editor,

– I have been involved with the Paso Robles Unified School District for the past 33 years. My three children are PRHS graduates. I have worked as a teacher and a coach for three decades. In retirement, I have been active on scholarship committees, teacher grant groups, and the Bearcat broadcasting team. I have had an opportunity to be in classrooms, meet and work with both faculty and administration. Based on these interactions I feel I know the school district and its constituents quite well.

Based on my background and very positive collaborations with Angela Hollander on scholarship matters I strongly endorse her in the upcoming school board election. She is the right person for these times. Ms. Hollander is all about bringing people of all backgrounds together. The students are her top priority, not some national political dogma that calls for alienating people. Her opponent has an “us versus them” attitude toward the very people who make this school district function: the teachers.

We need someone who will exemplify the “Bearcat Spirit” and bring people together in a positive respectable manner. Angela Hollander is that person. She will see to it that our schools stay safe, welcoming, and committed to excellence. I strongly urge you to get out and vote for Angela Hollander.

“Coach” Bill Stansbury

Templeton

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.