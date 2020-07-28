Letter: If the city wants to support businesses, why charge to use sidewalks during pandemic?

To the editor,

–We continually hear from our city leaders that they are on board with supporting our local businesses during this pandemic and the state-imposed shutdowns. If that is so, why are they requiring a $393 permit fee for businesses to use the sidewalk or the blocked off streets? In my opinion, this is just another grab for the citizens’ money as our leaders have shown that they are not able to run this city to the approved budget. If 100 businesses buy a permit, that is $39,300. You will never convince me that it costs that much for our city street crew to put up a few barriers. Wake up, people.

John T Ressler

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

