Letter: Loose dogs killed our pet goat 

To the editor,

–We live in Dresser Ranch off of Creston and Stagecoach, halfway between Paso Robles and Creston. Our property borders the Huerhuero River bed.

On the night of July 1 between 5:30 and 6:30, two German Shepherd dogs jumped over our fence from the Huerhuero riverbed into our property and killed our beloved 13-yr-old Alpine goat we named “Peter.” We’ve owned Peter since before he was weaned and bottle-fed him so he was an extremely loyal pet and we were always very attached to him.

My husband was present at the time and ran into the paddock where our goats and the German Shepherds were, opened the gate to let the dogs out only because he was traumatized by what he saw and the dogs took off running East in the Huerhuero river bed in the direction of Genesio. The dogs were adults and one had a lot of black on his hair. They both had collars on.

So now we’ve lost our precious Peter and have a bill for having the renderer take him away because we don’t have a tractor.

We want those dogs found and the owners held accountable.

Once big dogs kill other animals they get a taste for blood and will kill again.

Please post this so that we can find and stop these dogs. We have more goats and don’t want to ever experience this again and certainly don’t want anyone else to have to go through what we’ve gone through. In our neighborhood of Dresser Ranch many of our neighbors have little farm animals are now nervous because of what has happened.

Sincerely,

Vicki Wells

Paso Robles

