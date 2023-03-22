Letter: School board candidate is dedicated to helping students succeed

To the editor,

– Angela Hollander has my vote to become the next elected school board member for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District because she is the best choice for this position. Having known Angela for over eight years, I am confident that her experience and temperament combined with her passion for serving the families of the central coast makes her the most qualified candidate running for Paso Robles JUSD Trustee.

I’ve been a resident of Paso Robles for 18 years. During that time, I’ve enjoyed many volunteer opportunities in our schools including Lewis Middle School Attendance Office, PTO, Team Parent for various sports teams, Front of House Manager for Paso Robles High dance shows, and Reading Buddy to a 2nd grader.

Both of my children graduated from Paso Robles High School where they took advantage of the vast course and elective offerings. When it became time for my children to prepare their college applications, Angela was kind enough to answer any questions that they had and encouraged them to apply for the many scholarships available. They both went on to graduate from UC schools.

Angela introduced me to The Community Foundation, San Luis Obispo, and invited me to become a volunteer Scholarship Reader for the non-profit organization. In that environment, I observed Angela and her unwavering commitment to helping students from all walks of life and varying backgrounds. Any chance she got, she would spread the word about the different opportunities to help students achieve their educational or career goals. She continues that now, as a volunteer in the College & Career Center at Paso Robles High School, while still making time to volunteer as a reader at elementary schools.

Through her actions, Angela continues to show her commitment to the students and families of Paso Robles. She isn’t one to complain or put teachers down, instead, she offers her hand to help and collaborates with others to find and implement solutions. She is an optimistic person, who can make a positive change to our district.

I respectfully ask that you join me in lending your support to Angela Hollander by giving her your vote.

-Amy Coletta

Paso Robles

