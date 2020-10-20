Letter: School board candidate Jim Reed criticizes editorial

Editor’s note: This letter from Jim Reed, a candidate for Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board of Trustees, rebuts an editorial, “Local leaders offer advice on voting for school board candidates,” submitted by Jeff Railsback and other community leaders. Sections in quotes are from the original editorial.

To the editor,

Jeff,

I think it is dis-ingenious on your part to post an editorial like this before you have a chance to interview the candidates. It leads me to believe that you have already made up your mind before even communicating with us all. I was under the impression we had an interview scheduled last Thursday at 5:30. Never heard anything from you. I have read your editorial, I have to admit I disagree with much of your opinions or assumptions on the condition of our schools.

“While it is true that the district, under the leadership of a previous superintendent experienced significant financial problems. That individual was replaced by the current Superintendent, Dr. Curt Dubost. Under his leadership and with the guidance of the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, combined with a highly competent Chief Business Official, Brad Pawlowski, those problems have been addressed and fiscal responsibility continues to be a top priority of this administration.”

I don’t think I need to be too specific about my opinion with respect to your statement, but I certainly don’t share them all. It is irresponsible to have such a Pollyanna outlook on the future fiscal condition of our schools.

You go on to say,

“When you are considering the qualifications for a school board member ask yourself where their priorities appear to be. Are they parents with children currently in the district who want to work to make the district a stable environment that benefits students and faculty? Do they have a background in education or community engagement? Do they bring a unique perspective that can add insight to the issues? Are they likely to communicate well with the general public? Are they solution-oriented with experience in building consensus for decision-making? Will they independently be committed to doing the preparation required to make informed decisions? Are they curious and willing to seek input and guidance from those with a clear understanding of the district in order to be innovative and community thought-leaders?”

I do think that people that disagree with your views can provide for the quality education you spelled out, I too want the best education for our students. I know from experience, people that don’t adhere with the group think mentality, are more than capable of producing much more quality results than the recent past boards.

“One of the primary jobs of the school board is to provide direction to the superintendent on a variety of issues which affect the district. Certainly, financial oversight is important and having school board members who see this as a priority is important as well.”

When is this going to happen?

“However, we also need board members who value the quality of educational programs, well-maintained facilities, highly qualified teachers, sports and other extra and co-curricular activities, to name just a few. These areas are equally important. We need parents with skin in the game. We need people who have dedicated themselves to education. We need a vision for our schools and the board members with a commitment to achieve that vision.”

See above.

“It is also vital that each board member arrive at their decisions as an individual board member after examining the issues while building consensus with those board members who may have differing opinions. Block voting by school board members leads to poor governance and limited oversight.”

Block voting by the board lead to Chris Williams squandering millions of dollars away. Money that could have been spent on some of the programs you are concerned with.

“We have many qualified candidates to choose from and they should all be applauded for stepping in the arena of an elected office. However, a potent mix of vibrant personalities, informed viewpoints, diverse experience, and background can make all the difference in finding success governing as a board.”

Perhaps if we had a mix of vibrant personalities on the board, a group of people that understand how important transparency is, the board would finally live up to trust the electorate (or the taxpayer) expect.

“We have many qualified candidates to choose from and they should all be applauded for stepping in the arena of an elected office. However, a potent mix of vibrant personalities, informed viewpoints, diverse experience and background can make all the difference in finding success governing as a board.”

How would you know if all the candidates have the qualities you think are important when you haven’t spoken with them all?…

“In conclusion, as you prepare to vote, the undersigned members of your community encourage you to take a hard look at the candidates and thoroughly understand what each has to offer. Ask yourself who appears to be interested in working to improve the district and move forward with the best interest of the students, faculty, staff and community in mind. As voters, it is our responsibility to educate ourselves and select the strongest, most qualified candidates. Well designed school systems positively impact the entire community. Please choose wisely – our children, the future leaders of tomorrow, are counting on you!”

I couldn’t have said it better, this is the reason I have decided to run for school board.

Jim Reed

Paso Robles School Board candidate

I don’t speak for any other school board candidates.



