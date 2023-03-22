Letter: Teachers’ union leader responds to criticism, misinformation

Dear Paso Robles Joint Unified School District community,

– We, unfortunately, live in a time of “alternative facts”, misinformation, and indeed just plain lies. Over 92% of the non-management certificated employees in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) are members of the local union, the Paso Robles Public Educators (PRPE). We represent those employees in contract matters including negotiations and grievances. We take pride in celebrating the accomplishments of staff and most importantly students in their journey through education to become positive contributing members of our local community and beyond.

We also are allowed through our bylaws to participate in elections for non-partisan PRJUSD School Board Trustee elections and local school bond and parcel tax proposals. The PRPE does not participate in any other local electoral races or state or federal races.

I want to make some things crystal clear:

1. PRPE did not initiate or endorse the petition that removed Mr.Enney from the PRJUSD School Board.

2. PRPE did not coordinate, collude or in any way work with SLO County Superintendent James Brescia, PRJUSD Superintendent Curt DuBost, or SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaine Cano to remove Mr. Enney. Any statements that allege or insinuate anything to the contrary are misinformation or simply lies.

3. PRPE did not recruit Angela Hollander to run for the school board seat in the special election called for April 18, 2023. PRPE did endorse Ms. Hollander after she participated in our democratic endorsement process and Mr. Enney refused.

PRPE endorsed Ms. Hollander because she not only participated in our endorsement process but she has been an active participant in the PRJUSD for many years. She has selflessly devoted volunteer time to our students and is well-known in the PRJUSD community. Angela Hollander apparently is a “clever” candidate because she clearly articulates her qualifications and vision for a functional school district that will serve the educational needs of all the students in PRJUSD. Ms. Hollander refused the endorsement of clearly partisan organizations such as the local Democratic club and the SLO County Democratic Central Committee.

Mr. Enney however is running a partisan campaign that includes robocalls paid for by the Republican Party and policy positions advocated for by the Moms for Liberty whose funding sources are unknown and secretive. Mr. Chris Arend, former PRJUSD School Board President and author of the controversial anti-CRT district resolution, withdrew his initial support for Mr. Enney after his views on education including supporting “an insurrection” and advocacy for legal action against the PRJUSD that potentially could cost thousands of dollars in legal fees became known. Which candidate is “controlled’ by outside forces?

I will reiterate what I have said many times in the past. The PRPE does not control any school board member. The PRPE has not dictated the vote of any school board member on any subject in the past and will not in the future. The PRPE expects school board members to gather the facts about an issue from as many different sources as possible and then make an independent decision based on his or her assessment of what would be the best course of action for PRJUSD students.

Please gather your own information about each candidate and make an informed decision as to which candidate will better serve the needs of the students of the PRJUSD.

Jim Lynett

Paso Robles Public Educators Executive Director

Paso Robles, Calif.

