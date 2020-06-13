Letter: Thank you law enforcement

To Sheriff Parkinson, Chief Lewis and all law enforcement,

–Thank you. Your bravery and commitment to the people of Paso in the past harrowing few days is greatly appreciated. You put your life on the line when you were all being ambushed. My Prayers and I suspect all of Paso’s are for that young deputy who was shot in the face and now lies in the hospital with a bullet in his brain. Prayers for all who were shot and for all those who stood their ground not knowing if they’d be shot too. My respect and gratitude are yours. And I will always support our law enforcement and be thankful that we have them. Your medal of honor is our love for you all.

Roberta Fisher

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Share this post!

email