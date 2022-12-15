Letter to the editor: $493,000 special election is waste of taxpayers’ money

To the editor,

There are several reasons that persons are objecting to the removal of Ken Enney from the appointed position to the school board only one of which is the $493,000 cost of having a special election, which is what the school board trustees were trying to avoid when they made the provisional appointment in the first place.

Mr. Ennney is eminently qualified to be on the board due to his years of leadership roles in the US Marine Corps.

Yet the hysterical diatribe displayed by members of the hyper-politicized California Teachers Association (CTA) attacking Mr. Enney, at Tuesday’s school board meeting, was based on ignorance and pure partisanship as he doesn’t conform to the radical leftwing ideology of the CTA, in my opinion.

It was unbelievable that he was attacked for being a US Marine as his values are antithetical to those of the school union. After all, how could the CTA let the love of county, faith, and family be allowed on the school board? Disgusting!

This is reflective of the depths of depravity and cancel culture to which CTA obviously ascribes and to where this country, as a whole, is descending.

And so now in a union hissy fit, the taxpayers will have to spend a half million dollars for a special election instead of letting Kenney finish the remaining two-year term and then running in the next general election, if desired, at no additional cost. These funds would have been spent on teaching our students.

And you want these people controlling your kids’ education? The CTA should be removed from the school and not be allowed to represent teachers. A new national non-politicized association such as the Association of American Educators should be allowed to represent the teachers…a nd at far, far less cost to the employees.

Peter J Byrne

Paso Robles, Calif.

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

