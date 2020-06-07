Letter to the editor: Kudos to ReadySLO.org

To the editor,

COVID-19 is scary for all of us. I am so impressed with this website, readyslo.org. I have used them to inquire about several Covid19 questions I had. This site provides both a phone number and you can email them directly with any questions you may have regarding COVID-19.

Yes, I know a lot of businesses have both a phone number and a way to email them but wait, this site is different. They actually get back to you with an answer in minutes. Imagine that! These people are truly very professional and very polite. I have many times sent an email or called a company with a question but it seems to go to the world of no return. I don’t get feedback and I don’t get my questions answered. I am left frustrated.

That is why I wanted to highlight this site and let people know if you have any COVID-19 issues or questions on both COVID-19 or reopening business guidance, you can contact this site and will be pleasantly surprised.

Thank you for this site and the professional staff on the line who do their jobs beautifully.

Sally Reynolds

Paso Robles

