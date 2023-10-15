Letter to the editor: Missing Atascadero woman last seen in 1994

To the editor,

– Sandra Ann Peck Guerrero went missing on Oct. 14, 1994. She was last seen leaving the home of her ex-husband Tony Guerrero around 10:30 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 14, 1994, in Grover Beach, following a dinner at F. McClintocks restaurant with him.

According to Tony Guerrero, she left him with her beloved dog, Chewie, but the dog later ran away when he put it outside after he claimed it soiled the carpet.

Ms. Guerrero was on her way to visit her daughter in Santa Barbara. She never arrived and was reported missing the following day at 7:50 p.m. On Oct. 24, 10 days following her disappearance, her 1984 burgundy Subaru station wagon was found abandoned in Santa Maria on the 800th block of E. Chapel Street, with her luggage still in it, her purse and keys were not located.

Two days before Thanksgiving, the Atascadero Police Department received an anonymous letter that Sandi was buried somewhere on Unocal property near Orcutt. Search and rescue teams were unable to find anything leading them to Ms. Guerrero’s whereabouts.

Tony Guerrero passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, taking any information with him.

In late 2020 Atascadero police detectives promised to look into Sandi’s case, but sadly they never followed up. 29 years later we still have no answers.

Sandi is still listed as a missing person. Sandra is described as being a white female, 5’5” tall and 150 lbs., blonde hair and brown eyes. She would be turning 78 years old Oct. 18, 2023.

Sandi lived down the street from me where I grew up. I walked past her house when I walked to school. I then came to know her when I worked at Williams Brothers (now Vons) in Atascadero. She was the sweetest lady. It has always haunted me that she was never really looked for by authorities.

Any information should be reported to the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051, case # 94-3275/NCIC #M776408194.

Amy Wilson

Paso Robles, Calif.

Help Find Sandi Peck-Guerrero Facebook group

