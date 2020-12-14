Letters: Kennedy Club Fitness members say health clubs are an essential service

To the editor,

I am a 74-year-old woman who is a member of Kennedy Club Fitness in Paso Robles. In March I was in the hospital and when I returned home I was greeted by the Covid shutdown order. My family was concerned for me so brought me food, sent care packages, and talked to me on the phone. It didn’t work! I’m a social person and need interaction with others.

I began to decline and become very depressed. My doctor said I needed to get some exercise. My granddaughter worked at Kennedy and told me about the Aqua Aerobics class. They were open and so I tried it. I met some really great people my age and became part of a group that is supportive and fun.

I began to enjoy my life again. I started trying other classes – Yoga, Pilates, and Prime Time. My doctor is amazed at how things have changed for me physically and mentally. I’m happy and healthy! All the classes and people and instructors are very careful and everything is sanitized after each class. We all wear masks and social distance. I have not heard of one person in my group, or the whole gym for that matter, having contracted Covid! Since March!

If the gym closes and I have nowhere to work out, and as importantly nowhere to socialize with my friends, I will be lost! Let me restate – not one case of COVID from this gym since March! Do we really want to shut down a place that keeps people healthy and happy during this horrible time!

Keep Kennedy open!

Roberta Burgh

Paso Robles

To the editor,

I have been with Kennedy for quite a few years, but have really gone strong since 2014 when I was retired.

Before COVID, I averaged 4 to 5 times a week and really missed it when we shut down in April. Having both of my knees replaced I really need to come and work out in the water, this movement helps the arthritic joints In my body. A year ago I was diagnosed with blockage In my heart and my doc said to keep moving or have a stroke another reason to come to the pool. You don’t just find healthy physical activity but it helps with your mental Heath as well. Encouragement comes from your classmates as well as your instructors. Being a regular we are there to check on one another, important fact as we age. Please keep us open we all need it and depend on it. The club does a fine job keeping us all well and safe.

Thank you,

Margaret Oliveira

A 71-year-old active member

To the editor,

My Aqua Aerobics history spans 22 years and has been instrumental to effectively eliminate all back pain I was experiencing prior to beginning this therapy. This continued and consistent exercise has resulted in my being in excellent health to the point that I don’t get sick and have not once contracted the flu during this time. Members wear masks walking to the pool and some continue to wear them in the pool.

Employees are exemplary in their sanitation practices effectively wiping customer contact surfaces including equipment handles and doorways. Scheduled exercise classes (beyond Aqua Aerobics) distance members by no less than 10 feet including my formally indoor classes which have been relocated to the outside basketball court. Inside stationary bicycle classes are now held outside as well with the same distancing. Our weather in California allows members to exercise outside, in a purposely safe Covid-19 manner. Closing Kennedy Club Fitness and other health club memberships would not serve the best interests of the residents of California.

Glenda Goulet

To the editor,

Essential: to make perfect, complete, pure, necessary. As an avid outdoorswoman and social animal, who has been an active Kennedy’s member since 2002, there was not much to make me feel complete during the March thru June quarantine. I attempted lonely walks thru the country roads in Creston only to return home to find calm and comfort in Cheetos and ice cream. A tall order and it did not fulfill me.

Then, a ray of hope!! I heard that some of my aqua buddies were walking Tues and Thurs at Centennial park!! Yippee! I quickly joined them and the empty hole in my heart began to fill. Then, another bright light in late May!! Someone had spotted activity at the pool at Kennedy! Could it be true?! I used my detective skills and raced over to find Keith and Tiffiny who were working on a plan to open the pool. In June the pool opened, limited access to indoors was opened and I discovered calm and happiness again!

What is essential may be invisible to the eye but it shines quite brightly in the human heart. Please consider Kennedy’s an essential business!”

Victoria Mehalick

To the editor,

Kennedy Gym – Essential business – serves the senior population with water aerobics and small group exercise classes. Not only is exercise essential but social interaction for people of our age. I believe we act responsibly and not endanger fellow members of the gym or our community. Keep Kennedy open!

Terry Hensley

To the editor,

Personal health maintenance is essential during anyone’s lifetime but could save your life during COVID as it boosts your immune system.

Michael Passegger

To the editor,

I am 65 years old and have several issues with my body that require gym access to accommodate. I am not concerned with the COIVD virus, what does bother me is not being able to access exercise and physical rehab at the gym. Gyms are most definitely essential – keep the gyms open. I lost 15-percent of my body mass during the first lockdown You are killing more people than not with another lockdown. Do the right thing, open the gyms or you will have more people dying from everything other than COVID.

Gary Andrew

To the editor,

Going to the gym is saving my sanity!! In these uncertain times, you need your mental and physical health to help you get through this madness. We are taking every precaution and seriously abided by the guidelines. We need the gym to stay open!

Patsy Gillen

To the editor,

Best to be strong. Being with others of the same mindset is so helpful. Avoid stress – exercise, swim!

Linda Colwell

To the editor,

Cycling and Aqua Aerobics give my daily activities meaning. I look forward to classes with the people and instructors who try to make it challenging but interesting. Kennedy has given me the opportunity to keep “plugging along” and stay in the best health for my 83 years.”

Winton Winslow

Editor’s note: The letters above were submitted by Kennedy Club Fitness. Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

