Paso Robles Library adds Chromebooks to collection

Laptops to help bridge the digital divide

– The Paso Robles City Library has announced the addition of ten Google Chromebooks to its collections.

Chromebooks are simple laptops that run on Google’s Chrome operating system. Patrons with a Google account simply begin by signing into their Gmail accounts. Patrons without a Google account can browse as a guest. Once a Chromebook session is ended, all personal data is automatically deleted. Five of the ten Chromebooks come with accompanying internet access hotspots and are available for one-week checkouts. Instructions for getting started, saving work, and printing are included with each computer kit. These kits add to the library’s existing collection of 20 hotspots, which can be checked out for mobile access to the internet.

The library’s Chromebooks collection is a product of the “Bridging the Digital Divide” project, which was managed by the Southern California Library Cooperative and supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

Chromebooks and Hotspots are subject to the Library’s Replacement Fee Schedule for lost and damaged materials available at www.prcity.com.

The Library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

