Library announces November closure dates

– The Paso Robles Library has announced its closure schedule for the month of November. On the following days, the library will be closed to the public:

On Nov. 10-11: The library will be closed for Veterans Day

On Nov. 23-25: The library will be closed for Thanksgiving break

Regular hours at the library are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

