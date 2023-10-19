Paso Robles News|Thursday, October 19, 2023
Library announces November closure dates 

Posted: 6:00 am, October 19, 2023 by News Staff

– The Paso Robles Library has announced its closure schedule for the month of November. On the following days, the library will be closed to the public:

  • On Nov. 10-11: The library will be closed for Veterans Day
  • On Nov. 23-25: The library will be closed for Thanksgiving break

 

Regular hours at the library are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

 

