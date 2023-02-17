Library book group reads, ‘The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post’

Cereal company heiress dared to do more

– Join the discussion of Allison Pataki’s The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post on Wednesday, March 15, 6-7 p.m., in the Library Conference Room.

About the book

Marjorie Merriweather Post’s journey began with gluing cereal boxes in her father’s barn as a young girl. No one could have predicted that Post’s Cereal Company would grow into the General Foods empire and reshape the American way of life, with Marjorie as its heiress and leading lady. Not content to stay in her prescribed roles of high-society wife, mother, and hostess, Marjorie dared to demand more, becoming the wealthiest woman in the United States. And yet her story, though full of beauty and grandeur, was equally marked by challenge and tumult.

This title is available in various formats through the catalog. Registration is required for each participant. Activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

The Library is Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

