Library book group reads ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig

– The Paso Robles City Library Book Group will discuss “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig on Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The discussion will take place in the Library Conference Room.

In this novel, readers are transported to a universe where a vast library holds infinite books, each recounting a different reality. Protagonist Nora Sneed is confronted with the opportunity to explore these alternate lives, prompting profound reflections on the nature of fulfillment and the essence of existence.

The book group invites participants to contemplate the themes presented in “The Midnight Library” and engage in a thoughtful dialogue about life’s possibilities and choices.

Registration is required. “The Midnight Library” is available for borrowing from the library catalog.

