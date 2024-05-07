Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 7, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Library book group reads ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig
  • Follow Us!

Library book group reads ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig 

Posted: 6:00 am, May 7, 2024 by News Staff
Library book group reads 'The Midnight Library' by Matt Haig

Book cover and author Matt Haig.

– The Paso Robles City Library Book Group will discuss “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig on Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The discussion will take place in the Library Conference Room.

In this novel, readers are transported to a universe where a vast library holds infinite books, each recounting a different reality. Protagonist Nora Sneed is confronted with the opportunity to explore these alternate lives, prompting profound reflections on the nature of fulfillment and the essence of existence.

The book group invites participants to contemplate the themes presented in “The Midnight Library” and engage in a thoughtful dialogue about life’s possibilities and choices.

Registration is required. “The Midnight Library” is available for borrowing from the library catalog.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.