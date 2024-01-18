Library book group to read ‘Black Cake’ in February

Novel is accessible in the library’s catalog

– The Paso Robles City Library‘s Book Group is set to delve into the novel “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson at its upcoming meeting on Feb. 21.

Charmaine Wilkerson’s debut novel unfolds a poignant narrative where two estranged siblings must reconcile their differences to navigate their mother’s death and her concealed history. The journey of discovery spans from the Caribbean to London to California and culminates in the legacy of her famous black cake.

“Black Cake” weaves a tale of how inheritances, including betrayals, secrets, memories, and even names, can shape relationships and history. The novel is praised for its deep evocation and beautiful prose, offering an extraordinary journey through the life of a family forever changed by its matriarch’s choices.

The group is scheduled to convene on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Paso Robles City Library Conference Room. The novel is accessible in the library’s catalog. Due to limited space, registration is required. The Book Group extends a welcome to all new members aged 16 and above.

