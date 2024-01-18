Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 18, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Library book group to read ‘Black Cake’ in February
  • Follow Us!

Library book group to read ‘Black Cake’ in February 

Posted: 6:00 am, January 18, 2024 by News Staff
Library book group to read 'Black Cake' in February

Images from author’s website.

Novel is accessible in the library’s catalog

– The Paso Robles City Library‘s Book Group is set to delve into the novel “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson at its upcoming meeting on Feb. 21.

Charmaine Wilkerson’s debut novel unfolds a poignant narrative where two estranged siblings must reconcile their differences to navigate their mother’s death and her concealed history. The journey of discovery spans from the Caribbean to London to California and culminates in the legacy of her famous black cake.

“Black Cake” weaves a tale of how inheritances, including betrayals, secrets, memories, and even names, can shape relationships and history. The novel is praised for its deep evocation and beautiful prose, offering an extraordinary journey through the life of a family forever changed by its matriarch’s choices.

The group is scheduled to convene on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Paso Robles City Library Conference Room. The novel is accessible in the library’s catalog. Due to limited space, registration is required. The Book Group extends a welcome to all new members aged 16 and above.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.