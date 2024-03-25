Paso Robles News|Tuesday, March 26, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Library book group to read ‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow’ in April
  • Follow Us!

Library book group to read ‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow’ in April 

Posted: 6:38 am, March 25, 2024 by News Staff
Library book group to read 'Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow' in April

“Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” and author Gabrielle Zevin.

– Registration for the Paso Robles City Library’s April book group is now open. The community is invited to check out “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin and join the book group at the library on April 17 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The book group is for ages 16+ and registration is required at www.prcity.com/246/Classes-Events.

Book summary

On a bitter-cold day, in the December of his junior year at Harvard, Sam Masur exits a subway car and sees, amid the hordes of people waiting on the platform, Sadie Green. He calls her name. For a moment, she pretends she hasn’t heard him, but then, she turns, and a game begins: a legendary collaboration that will launch them to stardom. These friends, intimates since childhood, borrow money and beg favors; before even graduating college, they have created their first blockbuster, Ichigo. Overnight, the world is theirs. Not even 25 years old, Sam and Sadie are brilliant, successful and rich, but these qualities won’t protect them from their own creative ambitions or the betrayals of their hearts.

Spanning 30 years, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Venice Beach, California, and lands in between and far beyond, Gabrielle Zevin’s book examines the multifarious nature of identity, disability, failure, the redemptive possibilities in play, and above all, our need to connect: to be loved and to love.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.