Library book group to read ‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow’ in April

– Registration for the Paso Robles City Library’s April book group is now open. The community is invited to check out “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin and join the book group at the library on April 17 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The book group is for ages 16+ and registration is required at www.prcity.com/246/Classes-Events.

Book summary

On a bitter-cold day, in the December of his junior year at Harvard, Sam Masur exits a subway car and sees, amid the hordes of people waiting on the platform, Sadie Green. He calls her name. For a moment, she pretends she hasn’t heard him, but then, she turns, and a game begins: a legendary collaboration that will launch them to stardom. These friends, intimates since childhood, borrow money and beg favors; before even graduating college, they have created their first blockbuster, Ichigo. Overnight, the world is theirs. Not even 25 years old, Sam and Sadie are brilliant, successful and rich, but these qualities won’t protect them from their own creative ambitions or the betrayals of their hearts.

Spanning 30 years, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Venice Beach, California, and lands in between and far beyond, Gabrielle Zevin’s book examines the multifarious nature of identity, disability, failure, the redemptive possibilities in play, and above all, our need to connect: to be loved and to love.

