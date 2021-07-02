Library book group wraps up summer reading program in Africa

Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie August title

–Join the Library Book Group’s Zoom discussion of Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 7- 8 p.m. and wrap up this summer’s exploration of foreign literature.

Fifteen-year-old Kambili and her older brother, Jaja, lead a privileged life in Enugu, Nigeria, but things are less perfect than they appear. As the country begins to fall apart under a military coup, Kambili and Jaja are sent to their aunt, a university professor outside the city, where they discover a life beyond the confines of their father’s authority. Books cram the shelves, curry and nutmeg permeate the air, and their cousins’ laughter rings throughout the house. When they return home, tensions within the family escalate, and Kambili must find the strength to keep her loved ones together. Purple Hibiscus is an exquisite novel about the emotional turmoil of adolescence, the powerful bonds of family, and the bright promise of freedom.

The title is available in print and audio through the library and as an eBook or eAudiobook on the hoopla Digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meetup information. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult classes and events, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open for limited service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service and outdoor seating also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

