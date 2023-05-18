Library celebrating ‘National Donut Day’ early with free donuts

Citizens encouraged to stop by for a free donut on Wednesday, May 31

– May 17, 2023 The Paso Robles City Library invites donut lovers to get an early start on National Donut Day, traditionally the first Friday in June, with a free donut in the Library on Wednesday, May 31.

National Donut Day began in 1938 as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army. Their goal was to help those in need during the Great Depression and to honor the original Salvation Army women volunteers of World War I who served doughnuts to soldiers in canteens close to the front lines.

Donuts will be available starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library or the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

