Library debuts bilingual story time

–The Paso Robles City Library has announced the debut of “Cuentos with Miss Cristina.” Each Friday on the library web site, Library Staff member Miss Cristina will read a bilingual story for Spanish speakers, English speakers, and families of all ages.

“We are so excited to be able to offer a Bilingual Story Time to our patrons,” said Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey. “Our original plan was to unveil this new Story Time during our Summer Reading Program with in-person classes, but decided it would be fun to add this program to our ever-growing line-up of virtual programs patrons can watch from home.”

Many children may recognize Miss Cristina from the Library Study Center, where she assists students with homework in both English and Spanish. Now she puts those skills to a new purpose in Cuentos with Miss Cristina! We hope everyone can tune in and enjoy hearing a new story each week,” said Bailey.

Library staff is on hand to answer account inquiries and reference questions Monday- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Call (805) 237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com.

