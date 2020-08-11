Library offering discussion about film, ‘Rosie’

Free, downloadable film tackles issue of homelessness

–As part of its Summer Reading Program and Book to Action grant-funded classes and events, the Paso Robles City Library is offering an opportunity to discuss the film, Rosie.

To participate, access the film using the eLibrary’s hoopla platform, register to receive the Zoom meeting information, and attend via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7-8 p.m. Registration is required for each participant. This class is for ages 16+.

Starring Sarah Greene, Moe Dunford, and Ellie O’Halloran, Rosie tells the story of a mother trying to protect her family when they become homeless. Finding a room for a night is hard, and finding somewhere permanent is even harder. Over 36 hours, Rosie and her partner John Paul strive to maintain a loving family unit, while shielding their children from reality. Rosie examines how the love and strength of a family can endure, even in times of crisis. This film is rated PG-13. For more information, contact the library at (805) 237-3870.

Book to Action is a program of the California Center for the Book, a program of the California Library Association supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Friday, 9-10 for vulnerable populations, 10-7 for the general public and Saturday, 9-10 for vulnerable populations, 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library for more information.

