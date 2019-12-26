Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 26, 2019
You are here: Home » Community » Library offering tax assistance
  • Follow Us!

Library offering tax assistance 

Posted: 4:43 am, December 26, 2019 by News Staff

tax help paso robles
–As in prior years, the Library will partner with AARP Tax-Aide to provide tax assistance. The AARP Tax-Aide program is for taxpayers (certain exceptions do apply) who would like assistance in preparing their tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation to taxpayers, assisting with various tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Education Credits, as well as the Affordable Care Act.

Call the library at (805) 237-3870, beginning Jan. 13, to sign up for Saturday tax preparation appointments, which begin on Feb. 8.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on library programs and events, please call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.