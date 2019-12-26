Library offering tax assistance



–As in prior years, the Library will partner with AARP Tax-Aide to provide tax assistance. The AARP Tax-Aide program is for taxpayers (certain exceptions do apply) who would like assistance in preparing their tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation to taxpayers, assisting with various tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Education Credits, as well as the Affordable Care Act.

Call the library at (805) 237-3870, beginning Jan. 13, to sign up for Saturday tax preparation appointments, which begin on Feb. 8.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on library programs and events, please call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

Share this post!

Related